Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded down $5.74 on Monday, hitting $236.51. 4,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

