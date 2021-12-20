Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 772,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

DTOCU remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,496. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

