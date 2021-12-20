Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 111,920 StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

APACU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.24. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13. StoneBridge Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneBridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APACU).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.