Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 86,590 Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXUSU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000.

Oxus Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.47. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46. Oxus Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

