BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.10

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.
In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
