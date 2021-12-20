BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.10

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.11, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.