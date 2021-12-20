SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.34

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 41410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SunPower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SunPower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

