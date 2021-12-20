SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.34

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 41410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12.
In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $752,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SunPower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SunPower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.