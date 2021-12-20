$0.51 EPS Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.56%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.