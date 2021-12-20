Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 423,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

