Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 35 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,164,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $496.13 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $407.69 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.33 and its 200-day moving average is $498.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

