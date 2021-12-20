SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.35

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 1131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after acquiring an additional 198,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after acquiring an additional 262,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,595,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,080,000 after acquiring an additional 128,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 16.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

