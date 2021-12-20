1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.02

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 1289 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,298 shares of company stock worth $1,597,206 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $672,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 14.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.