AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading 3.5% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.18 and last traded at C$4.14. 142,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 616,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$263.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,800.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

