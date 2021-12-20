CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the November 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $10.58. 98,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,106. CommScope has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.