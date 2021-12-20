Wanchain (WAN) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $123.57 million and $4.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00230984 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00500301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00067572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.