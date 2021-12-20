Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the November 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 150.10% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Jiayin Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

