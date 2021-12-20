Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 722,900 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 613,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $19,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter worth about $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 180.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 50.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 671.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 3,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 188.02% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.