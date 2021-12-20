Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

In other Polaris news, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $168,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PII opened at $102.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.42 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

