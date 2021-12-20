SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 70.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,639 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $71,359,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $106.88 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

