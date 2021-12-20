Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 91,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $171.48 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

