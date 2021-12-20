Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires New Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.30.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

