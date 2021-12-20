Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,834.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,892.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,740.29. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

