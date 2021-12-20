Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 2,746 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for 2.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.27% of AMERCO worth $287,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,405,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth $1,048,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AMERCO by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $715.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $439.45 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $726.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.75.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

