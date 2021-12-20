Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Reduced by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

