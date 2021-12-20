Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,669,544 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 20.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 49,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 76,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,216,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 14,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GE opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.54, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

