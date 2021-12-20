Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 242,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 372.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BEPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,471. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.