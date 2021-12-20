Analysts Anticipate CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CSX reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after buying an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

