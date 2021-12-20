Stack Financial Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,516. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

