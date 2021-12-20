BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 659 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Motco grew its stake in Diageo by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.46. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.43. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

