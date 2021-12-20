BCGM Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.52. 17,254,081 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

