Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,463. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.