Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.49. 4,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

