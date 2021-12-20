Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.08. 981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $93.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.