Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,520 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,686. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $58.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33.

