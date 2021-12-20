Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cedar Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,660. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

