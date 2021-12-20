Cedar Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cedar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTLC. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,143,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $12,197,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $8,410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,032,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 73,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,474,000.

PTLC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. 57,305 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07.

