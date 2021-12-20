iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,757. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.