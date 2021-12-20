CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 306.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,450,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,691,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $63.52. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

