Rage Fan (RAGE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,713.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $693,739.57 and approximately $15,713.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.99 or 0.08237372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.26 or 0.99923417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.