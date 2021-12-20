Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in November

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. 20,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,419. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORKLY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

