$263.40 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report sales of $263.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.70 million to $270.10 million. LivaNova reported sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LivaNova by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66. LivaNova has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

