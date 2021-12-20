Virtue Poker (VPP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $654,486.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.99 or 0.08237372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.26 or 0.99923417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtue Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtue Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

