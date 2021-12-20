Wedbush Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $220.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $186.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.83. PayPal has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.