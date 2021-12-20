NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Update

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,744,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 1,493,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFYEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NFYEF traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.6628 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

