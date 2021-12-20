Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $513.40 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $513.40 or 0.01114098 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $980.45 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00051578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.99 or 0.08237372 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.26 or 0.99923417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00074554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046521 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,389,948 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

