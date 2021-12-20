Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as low as $125.26 and last traded at $125.26, with a volume of 2109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.03.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

