MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.8 days.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $11.00 on Monday, hitting $247.70. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 280. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.02. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $261.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.