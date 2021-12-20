Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $178.25 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.32.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.