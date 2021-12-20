Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $677,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AA stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

