Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 47,600 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up about 1.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Sabre by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 355,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Sabre by 216.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 24,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sabre by 32.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 63,231 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.06.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The company had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

