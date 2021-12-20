SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 119,379 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.34 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

